Isles try for sweep of 'Canes in final home opener at Nassau

(SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Islanders probably enjoyed their new look on Friday night a lot more than the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Islanders take aim at a sweep of their season-opening home-and-home series with the Hurricanes as they host Saturday night's rematch.

This will mark the final home opener for the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum, which has housed the franchise since it joined the NHL in 1972. The Coliseum's heyday, of course, was in the late 1970s and early '80s when New York raised Stanley Cup banners to the rafters in four consecutive seasons.

The Islanders are set to move to Brooklyn and the Barclays Center beginning in 2015-16, so they'll try to make this special night a winning one.

The Hurricanes are 11-1-2 in their last 14 trips to Nassau Coliseum, but the Islanders kicked off this series and their season with last night's 5-3 win. Brock Nelson had a career-high four points off two goals and a pair of assists, while John Tavares had three assists.

It was the first game for Tavares since he suffered a season-ending knee injury at the Winter Olympics in February.

A few newcomers also contributed to the win. Defenseman Johnny Boychuk, acquired a week ago in a trade with Boston, had a goal and two assists, free agent signing Mikhail Grabovski scored a goal and netminder Jaroslav Halak, another fresh face, made 21 saves.

"All four lines can go out there and do the job," Tavares said. "From top to bottom. It's one game. You don't want to fall in love with it."

While the Islanders were rolling out a new look, the Hurricanes opened the season without Jordan Staal (broken right fibula) and Jeff Skinner (concussion).

Eric Staal, Nathan Gerbe and Chris Terry had third-period goals in Carolina's first game under new head coach Bill Peters. Cam Ward made 21 saves.

"I didn't mind our start, but then obviously a couple of penalties put us behind the eight-ball," said Carolina head coach Bill Peters.

Carolina, which plays six of its next seven on the road, could opt to go with Anton Khudobin in net for tonight's game.

The Islanders have now won two in a row over the Hurricanes on the heels of a six-game series losing streak.