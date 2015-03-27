Isenbarger makes a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left to lead Elon past Columbia 70-69

Jack Isenbarger knocked down a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left to give Elon a 70-69 victory over Columbia on Saturday.

Lucas Troutman led the Phoenix (7-5) with 23 points, Isenbarger scored 16 and Ryley Beaumont had 10 points and nine rebounds. Beaumont made a jumper to pull to 69-67 at 1:41.

Steve Frankoski scored 20 points for the Lions (5-5), Mark Cisco had 10, and Brian Barbour and 12 assists and nine points.

Elon led 38-30 at the half, but Columbia cut to four points 1:13 in. The Phoenix quickly pushed it back to 11 on Troutman's jumper with 15:42 left.

The Lions kept chipping away, closing to 47-45 on Frankoski's 3-pointer with 13:09 remaining. Columbia finally took a 53-51 lead on Frankoski's 3-pointer with 10:15 left. He made another trey for 56-53 at 8:19.

The Lions led the rest of the way Isenbarger's game-winning shot.