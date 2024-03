Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Caitlin Clark nearly had a triple-double as she led No. 1-seeded Iowa over No. 16-seeded Holy Cross in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

Clark, who had 27 points in front of her home crowd in Iowa City, made a bold statement following the 91-65 win. She felt that fans are more excited for the women’s tournament than the men’s.

"There's been like a lot of little moments, I think just the crowds at our games, but also just like the people screaming and like wanting our autographs," she said. "Like people just scream my name constantly, and I think that's something that really never gets old or something you never take for granted."

"I think also just in general like the excitement around this tournament like it's super cool like people are more excited about the women's side than men's side, and I think that's obviously something that's really never been the case before, and it's cool to see how it's evolved."

Clark underscored her remarks by saying that when she started her freshman season, the women’s tournament wasn’t even allowed to call it March Madness – that was only reserved for men.

Clark has helped lead a revolution in popularity in women’s basketball. Players like her, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins are among the players to watch.

The ratings at the end of each tournament will eventually signal fans’ attitudes toward the tournaments this season.