IOC dismisses similarities between Kamila Valieva, Sha'Carri Richardson cases

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) dismissed comparisons between U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson and Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva over their doping scandals.

Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication at the Russian championships in December but the results of the test were not revealed until last week. Valieva had helped the Russian Olympic Committee capture gold in the team competition, but the medals were never awarded due to the report.

In July 2021, Richardson tested positive for marijuana after winning the 100-meter sprint in the U.S. trials before the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She was forced to miss the Games and served a mandatory 30-day suspension.

Adams said the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) got the test back quickly and acted fast to make the punishment, which Richardson accepted.

"In terms of Ms. Richardson’s case, she tested positive on the 19th of June, quite a way ahead of the (Tokyo) Games," Adams said Wednesday, via Yahoo Sports. "The results came in early in order for USADA to deal with the case on time, before the Games. Ms. Richardson accepted a one-month period of ineligibility that began on June 28. So I would suggest that there isn’t a great deal of similarity between the two cases."

Richardson questioned the difference in her case and Valieva’s in a tweet on Monday.

"Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady," she tweeted.

While the IOC investigates, the organization said no awards ceremonies would be held if Valieva made the top three.