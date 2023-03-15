Interim Flyers GM 'shocked' to see son's actions at bar; college hockey player apologizes

Interim Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere rebuked his son’s actions caught on surveillance video at a bar and shared across social media this week.

Carson Briere, a hockey player at Mercyhurst University, was accused of pushing a wheelchair belonging to a disabled student down the stairs at the bar.

A video posted to Twitter showed the incident, and Carson apologized for his actions Wednesday.

"I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," the Flyers’ interim general manager said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

Carson Briere added: "I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

It’s unclear what the next steps are for the hockey player. A GoFundMe for the student was started to help get the woman a new wheelchair.

Carson Briere plays hockey for the Mercyhurst Lakers. He played 30 games for the team during the 2022-23 season and scored five goals and recorded eight assists.

The university said an incident involving a student was being investigated after the firestorm on social media began.

Daniel Briere was named the Flyers’ interim general manager last week after Chuck Fletcher was dismissed.

He played for the Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche from 1997 to 2015.