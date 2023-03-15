Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Flyers
Published

Interim Flyers GM 'shocked' to see son's actions at bar; college hockey player apologizes

Carson Briere plays hockey at Mercyhurst University

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Interim Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere rebuked his son’s actions caught on surveillance video at a bar and shared across social media this week.

Carson Briere, a hockey player at Mercyhurst University, was accused of pushing a wheelchair belonging to a disabled student down the stairs at the bar. 

A video posted to Twitter showed the incident, and Carson apologized for his actions Wednesday.

Danny Briere (48) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni reacts following his second period goal against Bryan Trottier (19) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Jan. 14, 2017, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Danny Briere (48) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni reacts following his second period goal against Bryan Trottier (19) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Jan. 14, 2017, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," the Flyers’ interim general manager said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

Carson Briere added: "I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

It’s unclear what the next steps are for the hockey player. A GoFundMe for the student was started to help get the woman a new wheelchair.

Carson Briere plays hockey for the Mercyhurst Lakers. He played 30 games for the team during the 2022-23 season and scored five goals and recorded eight assists.

Former teammate Daniel Briere speaks during a pregame ceremony to honor Shane Doan and retire his jersey at Gila River Arena Feb. 24, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Former teammate Daniel Briere speaks during a pregame ceremony to honor Shane Doan and retire his jersey at Gila River Arena Feb. 24, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The university said an incident involving a student was being investigated after the firestorm on social media began.

Daniel Briere was named the Flyers’ interim general manager last week after Chuck Fletcher was dismissed.

Danny Briere speaks during a news conference Aug. 18, 2015, in Voorhees, N.J.

Danny Briere speaks during a news conference Aug. 18, 2015, in Voorhees, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

He played for the Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche from 1997 to 2015.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.