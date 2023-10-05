Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Intense fire blazes at Ryder Cup site less than one week after event

No one was injured

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A hospitality structure at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, the site of last weekend's Ryder Cup, was caught in an intense fire on Thursday.

Ryder Cup Europe said that the fire was to the right of the first fairway, but officials "quickly brought the blaze under control."

The team said that no one was injured, and the fire did not spread beyond the structure. There also was no damage done to the course or any other structure.

Team Europe after winning Ryder Cup

Luke Donald, Captain of Team Europe, lifts the Ryder Cup trophy following victory with 16.5 - 11.5 win during the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 1, 2023, in Rome, Italy. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The course was selected to host the tournament, originally slated for last year, in 2015. However, the pandemic postponed the 2020 event back a year, leading to Ryder Cups being played on odd-numbered years, as it was prior to the September 11 attacks, and the Presidents Cup (USA vs. International - excluding Europe) reverting to even-numbered years.

Golf Club Fontana (Austria), Golf Club Bad Saarow (Germany), and PGA Catalunya Resort (Spain) were the other three finalists to hold the 2023 event.

Thousands of fans turned to the course last weekend to see Europe take down the United States, 16.5-11.5, taking the cup back from the Americans following their dominant victory at Whistling Straits two years ago.

The U.S. continued its losing streak on European soil, having not won overseas since 1993.

Marco Simone Golf Club

Jordan Spieth of The United States team putts as the crowd surround the green on the 18th hole in his match against Shane Lowry during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 1, 2023 in Rome, Italy.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

The next Ryder Cup will take place at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.