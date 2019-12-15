Cleveland Indians trade two-time AL Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to Texas Rangers: reports

The Cleveland Indians reportedly traded pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Kluber is a former American League Cy Young award winner and will be heading to the Rangers to bolster their rotation. The MLB Network was first to report that trade was completed. The Athletic initially reported the deal between the Indians and Rangers was close.

JOSH DONALDSON SHOCKS MOM WITH MASERATI AFTER SHE KEEPS PROMISE TO QUIT SMOKING

According to The Athletic, the Indians will acquire outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the deal.

The Rangers later announced the trade.

Kluber had an injury-riddled 2019 campaign. He suffered a fractured arm in May after getting hit by a line drive against the Miami Marlins. During a rehab start in August, he was battling an abdominal injury which ended up shutting him down for the remainder of the season.

ANTHONY RENDON, LOS ANGELES ANGELS AGREE TO SEVEN-YEAR DEAL: REPORTS

Cleveland exercised its $17.5 million club option on him for 2020 prior to the start of free agency. He finished last season with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts.

Before the injury, Kluber had a dominant run on the mound from 2014 to 2018. He won the American League Cy Young award in 2014 and 2017. He was also named to the All-Star Game three times.

The veteran pitcher has a 3.16 ERA and 1,461 strikeouts in 208 appearances over the course of his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rangers have had a busy offseason and the Kluber acquisition is the cherry on top of a revamped pitching rotation. Texas signed Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles earlier in free agency.