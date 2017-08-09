Indians' Brantley sprains right ankle against Rockies

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Indians All-Star left fielder Michael Brantley sprained his right ankle and left Tuesday night's game against Colorado in the fifth inning.

Brantley limped off the field and had to be helped down the dugout steps.

Brantley, having a strong comeback season after missing most of 2016 due to right shoulder surgery, took a few steps to his left on a fly ball to center before pulling up. He stopped and sat in the grass while waiting to be checked by a trainer. Brantley's facial expression seemed to indicate the injury could be serious.

Manager Terry Francona came out to see Brantley, who was helped up and slowly walked to the dugout as Cleveland fans cheered his every step.

Brantley was placed on the 10-day disabled list in June after spraining the same ankle.

He is batting .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 88 games. He was limited to 11 games last season, when he watched his teammates reach the World Series without him.

Brantley worked hard to get back and was voted to the All-Star team by players.