Impact striker Di Vaio announces retirement

Montreal, QC (SportsNetwork.com) - Montreal Impact and Italian national team striker Marco Di Vaio announced his retirement from professional soccer on Friday.

"After a 20-year career, I am pleased to announce that I will be retiring in Montreal as a member of the Impact," declared Marco Di Vaio. "I am very proud of what I've accomplished over two decades as a pro. It was a dream of mine to play at the highest level and I will look to make the best of my final month as a player."

Di Vaio became the Impact's first ever Designated Player in 2012, joining Montreal in its expansion year as one of the most storied goal scorers in Italian first division history. He has scored 142 goals in 342 games played in Serie A, with Lazio, Bari, Salernitana, Parma, Juventus, Genoa and Bologna.

In three seasons with the Impact, Di Vaio scored 31 goals, seven of which were game winners, and added nine assists in 72 regular season games played for a total of 5,636 minutes, including 62 starts. He ends his career as the club's all-time leading goal scorer in MLS, as well as the club leader in game winning goals, shots and shots on goal.

"Everything we asked of Marco has been delivered," said Impact president Joey Saputo. "He accepted all the responsibilities that came with being a Designated Player. He was the first for this club and was the right choice. His quality and experience helped the team progress on the field, but he also helped the club with his wealth of knowledge off of it. He gained respect around the league and from its players, and it's very well deserved. We thank him for everything he's done for the club and the city."

Di Vaio began his professional career in Serie A in 1995 with Lazio and then went on to don the colors of Verona and Bari in Italy���s second division.

In 1997-1998 with Salernitana, he won the Golden boot in Serie B as the league's leading scorer with 21 goals in 37 games. His efforts helped his side earn promotion to the first division.

The next year, he scored 12 goals in 30 games, and despite Salernitana's relegation, he remained in Serie A by signing with Parma.

Di Vaio was sent to Juventus in 2003 and scored 18 goals in 55 games, winning the Italian championship. He also helped the team reach the Champions League final, scoring four goals in 11 matches.

He moved on to Bologna in 2008 and captained the club for two seasons, scoring 65 goals and adding 18 assists in 143 regular season games played. In his first season with Bologna, he finished as the league's second leading scorer with 24 goals.

Di Vaio also spent time with Monaco in France's Ligue 1 as well as Genoa.