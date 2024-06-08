Expand / Collapse search
French Open

Iga Swiatek wins third-straight French Open after defeating Jasmine Paolini in women’s final

Swiatek, 23, has won the French Open four times

Paulina Dedaj
Top ranked women’s tennis pro Iga Swiatek overpowered Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in just a little over an hour to win the French Open on Saturday, marking her third-straight win at Roland Garros. 

Swiatek, 23, defeated Paolini in straight sets (6-2, 6-1) in a dominating performance on the clay courts that lasted just an hour and eight minutes. 

Iga Swiatek celebrates

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini after their women's singles final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on day fourteen of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris on June 8, 2024.  (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The final began with Swiatek trailing Paolini 2-1 in the first set, but she quickly regained momentum to win the next 10 games and the set. She then went on to take a 5-0 lead in the second. 

Swiatek’s victory also marked her fourth Grand Slam win at the French Open, and her fifth overall. She previously won the U.S. Open in 2022. 

"It’s amazing to be here, I love this place, honestly," Swiatek said during the awards presentation on court. "I wait every year to come back here." 

Iga Swiatek wins French Open

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with her winners trophy after victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the Women's Singles Final match on Day 14 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"I needed to believe this one was going to be possible. It’s been a really emotional tournament, so thank you for supporting me," Swiatek said, speaking directly to her fans at Court Philippe Chatrier. 

Swiatek is now the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin did so from 2005 to 2007, and is also the only female tennis player to ever win the French Open four times before turning 24. 

Jasmine Paolini celebrates a point

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the Women's Singles Final match on Day 14 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

Saturday’s match was Paolini’s first time in a Grand Slam final. She will play in the French Open women’s doubles final on Sunday with partner Sara Errani against 2023 U.S. Open singles champion Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

