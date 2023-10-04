Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hyped Baker Mayfield goes viral for vulgar comment during Bucs' win over Saints

Mayfield had big game in New Orleans on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
With each victory the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rack up, Baker Mayfield builds more confidence.

And it showed on Sunday when the team took on their NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints. Mayfield was 25-for-32 with 246 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception as Tampa Bay won the game, 26-9.

Baker Mayfield speaks to the media

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks to the media after the game against the Saints in New Orleans on Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Mayfield appeared to be feeling himself. He was caught on a hot mic making a vulgar comment to teammate Chris Godwin.

"My d--k got hard as soon as I saw him running in the motion back," Mayfield was heard saying on the mic.

Baker Mayfield throws a pass

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes during the second half against the Saints in New Orleans on Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The clip was posted Tuesday on the X account @joshthebucsfan. Mayfield targeted Godwin 11 times during the game and connected eight times for 114 yards. Deven Thompkins, Cade Otton and Trey Palmer each had touchdown catches in the game.

"You see him making plays, scrambling, taking some big shots, popping back up — that’s infectious for the team," Godwin said Sunday of Mayfield after the game. "It makes the offensive line want to block more, makes us want to run our routes a little bit harder and give him a chance because we know he’s going to play as much as he can to give us a chance."

Baker Mayfield talks to ref

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts after being called for intentional grounding in the first half against the Saints in New Orleans on Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tampa Bay moved to 3-1 and sits atop the NFC South headed into the bye week in Week 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.