Hyped Baker Mayfield goes viral for vulgar comment during Bucs' win over Saints

With each victory the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rack up, Baker Mayfield builds more confidence.

And it showed on Sunday when the team took on their NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints. Mayfield was 25-for-32 with 246 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception as Tampa Bay won the game, 26-9.

Mayfield appeared to be feeling himself. He was caught on a hot mic making a vulgar comment to teammate Chris Godwin.

"My d--k got hard as soon as I saw him running in the motion back," Mayfield was heard saying on the mic.

The clip was posted Tuesday on the X account @joshthebucsfan. Mayfield targeted Godwin 11 times during the game and connected eight times for 114 yards. Deven Thompkins, Cade Otton and Trey Palmer each had touchdown catches in the game.

"You see him making plays, scrambling, taking some big shots, popping back up — that’s infectious for the team," Godwin said Sunday of Mayfield after the game. "It makes the offensive line want to block more, makes us want to run our routes a little bit harder and give him a chance because we know he’s going to play as much as he can to give us a chance."

Tampa Bay moved to 3-1 and sits atop the NFC South headed into the bye week in Week 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.