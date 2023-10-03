Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa turns to Jesus Christ after tough loss to Bills

Tagovailoa was asked about his faith after the Bills game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a tough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

After a high-octane start to the season, Tagovailoa was 25-for-35 with 282 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 48-20 loss. He was sacked four times.

Tua Tagovailoa smiles

Tua Tagovailoa, #1 of the Miami Dolphins, looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

In the postgame press conference, Tagovailoa was asked how his faith helped him get over games like the one on Sunday.

"I think the best thing about being a believer of Jesus Christ, to me, is that the Good Lord up above doesn’t care whether you win a game, whether you lose a game," Tagovailoa said.

"For me, it’s been a little tough having to play on Sundays, having to understand that I’m not able to go to church. Really a lot of it is having to watch church online after games and things like that. But allowing me this platform, to me, is the thing in the world to be able to profess my faith on something that I firmly believe in, something that’s been foundationally instilled in me at a young age."

Tua Tagovailoa calls a play

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, #1, calls out a signal during the game against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Tagovailoa expressed his belief in the power of prayer and how it helps him on the sidelines.

"When I’m out there, I even pray before I go out to a series and whatnot. I’m always praying. I’m on the sideline (and) it looks like I’m talking to myself, I’m speaking in tongues. 

"Some people think, ‘What? This guy knows how to speak in tongues?’ I grew up in a non-denominational Christian church my entire life, so yeah, it does a lot. So having to remember scripture always keeps me encouraged in continuing to press forward, especially in times like this."

Tua Tagovailoa can't hear

Tua Tagovailoa, #1 of the Miami Dolphins, listens for a play call during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Miami, now 3-1, will play the New York Giants next week.

