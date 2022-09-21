Hurricanes’ Tyler Van Dyke prefers playing on the road, says home games lack ‘college atmosphere’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke played in front of one of the largest and loudest atmospheres in college football in Week 3, losing to Texas A&M 17-9 on Saturday.

The "12th Man" crowd was as raucous as ever, and it’s an atmosphere that Van Dyke actually prefers to the one he plays in front of at Miami’s home games .

Van Dyke joined "The Room" podcast with former college and NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer in the week leading up to the game at Kyle Field , telling Palmer that he prefers going on the road to playing at home.

"I like away games better. We don’t really have much of a college atmosphere because we play at Hard Rock," Van Dyke said on the podcast. "So, we’re about 25 minutes away from campus, so a lot of students don’t go up and watch the game, unless it’s a big game.

"That’s why I like going into away stadiums and seeing that college atmosphere, playing there and making the crowd quiet."

Palmer agreed, saying that silencing an away crowd was one of the better feelings a quarterback could experience.

"When you silence a crowd, when you throw a touchdown pass on third and long … it was just as loud as it gets, and instantly it just got quiet and the only people celebrating are the people who actually put in the work with you," Palmer said.

"Some of my most memorable games that I was a part of were just huge road wins."

Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, is the fourth largest college football stadium in the country with a capacity of 102,733, according to NCAA.com.

Hard Rock Stadium, where Miami plays its home games, has a capacity of just over 65,000 and is not located on campus.

Van Dyke will have the opportunity to play in front of two more well-known crowds during the 2022 season, with Miami heading to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech on October 15th, and a visit to Clemson in November.