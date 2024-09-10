Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Hulk Hogan worries for Mike Tyson's safety as Jake Paul fight looms

Paul and Tyson will face off on Nov. 15

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Mike Tyson is truly underestimating me: Jake Paul Video

Mike Tyson is truly underestimating me: Jake Paul

Professional boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul previews his fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Mike Tyson’s age has been a cause for concern as he prepares to face off against Jake Paul in a highly anticipated boxing match that was already pushed back once.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan said last week in an interview on Logan Paul’s "IMPAULSIVE" podcast that he was concerned Tyson may not get out of the ring under his own power.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hogan flexing

Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Jasper Colt-USA Today)

Hogan talked about Jake Paul’s power after watching his fight against Mike Perry.

"Your brother is too strong," Hogan told Logan of Jake. "… As soon as I saw him get the guy up with the left to throw the overhand right? I went, ‘Oh, my God.’… I mean really, it was scary. I love Mike to death. I don’t want him to kill Mike. Jesus."

Tyson has made his intentions to continue with the fight clear after it was postponed from July to November.

He told Esquire in July he didn’t think Paul could hurt him.

MIKE TYSON TALKS ABOUT DARK SIDE OF HIMSELF THAT MUST COME OUT IN JAKE PAUL FIGHT: 'THAT GUY HAUNTS ME'

Mike Tyson in 2023

Mike Tyson arrives on the red carpet before the ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 12, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

"I’m a glory junkie. I love people thinking about me all day," Tyson told the outlet in an interview that took place just days before he suffered a medical emergency on a flight, which led to the postponement. "I’d rather live a short life of glory than a long life of obscurity. It’s just who I am.

"This is all I started fighting for – to get all this f---ing status," he later continued. "I’m going to be chasing it for the rest of my life. I know that. I’m never going to get what I want, because I’m one of those gluttons for pain. I can never get enough."

Tyson, who turned 58 at the end of June, was on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May when he was reported to have suffered nausea and dizziness. His reps said in a statement at the time that the incident had been "due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing." 

Jake Paul in 2023

Jake Paul gives a press conference after knocking out Andre August in the first round at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida on Dec. 15, 2023. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sanctioned fight, Tyson’s first in nearly two decades, will instead take place on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul fought and defeated Perry, who was slotted into the fight as it was moved from Texas to Florida.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.