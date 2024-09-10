Hulk Hogan worries for Mike Tyson's safety as Jake Paul fight looms

Mike Tyson’s age has been a cause for concern as he prepares to face off against Jake Paul in a highly anticipated boxing match that was already pushed back once.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan said last week in an interview on Logan Paul’s "IMPAULSIVE" podcast that he was concerned Tyson may not get out of the ring under his own power.

Hogan talked about Jake Paul’s power after watching his fight against Mike Perry.

"Your brother is too strong," Hogan told Logan of Jake. "… As soon as I saw him get the guy up with the left to throw the overhand right? I went, ‘Oh, my God.’… I mean really, it was scary. I love Mike to death. I don’t want him to kill Mike. Jesus."

Tyson has made his intentions to continue with the fight clear after it was postponed from July to November.

He told Esquire in July he didn’t think Paul could hurt him.

"I’m a glory junkie. I love people thinking about me all day," Tyson told the outlet in an interview that took place just days before he suffered a medical emergency on a flight, which led to the postponement. "I’d rather live a short life of glory than a long life of obscurity. It’s just who I am.

"This is all I started fighting for – to get all this f---ing status," he later continued. "I’m going to be chasing it for the rest of my life. I know that. I’m never going to get what I want, because I’m one of those gluttons for pain. I can never get enough."

Tyson, who turned 58 at the end of June, was on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May when he was reported to have suffered nausea and dizziness. His reps said in a statement at the time that the incident had been "due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing."

The sanctioned fight, Tyson’s first in nearly two decades, will instead take place on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul fought and defeated Perry, who was slotted into the fight as it was moved from Texas to Florida.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.