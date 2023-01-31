Hulk Hogan takes stage for karaoke after wrestler reveals WWE legend had 'nerves cut from his lower body'

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was back at karaoke in Florida amid a revelation from a fellow wrestler that his health has been deteriorating following his latest back surgery.

Hogan was seen in an Instagram video with his son, Nick, vowing to be back at a Hogan’s Hangout event in Clearwater after missing the last two weeks due to his appearance at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago and WWE’s "Monday Night Raw" anniversary special last week.

Later, he tweeted a picture of himself at the karaoke event. He also appeared on his son’s Instagram Stories. He appeared to be walking and moving a bit slower than the Hulkamaniac who led the NWO and body-slammed Andre the Giant, but he was still upright and grooving.

Kurt Angle revealed in the latest episode of his podcast that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, had some serious back surgery and the Hall of Famer was still feeling the effects.

"[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle said. "He can’t feel his lower body. He used his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.

"So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man. I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up."

Hogan appeared on the start of the RAW 30th-anniversary special last week with the "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart and addressed the crowd in Philadelphia before the episode got going. He appeared to be walking gingerly on his own on the stage but did not go down to the ring.