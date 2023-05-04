Howard Stern doesn't like 'Black players' not talking to him at Knicks games: 'These guys should hug me too'

Howard Stern, one of the world’s most recognizable shock jocks, doesn’t like that "Black players" on the New York Knicks don’t talk to him when he’s sitting courtside.

During his "The Howard Stern Show" on SiriusXM, Stern began an argument with his show sidekick Robin Quivers where he began by saying he didn’t like that none of the players says hi to him.

"The Knicks have been very kind to me," Stern said, via Mediaite. "They put me right in the front row. That’s when I knew I was famous. When I, you know, I have courtside, they put me courtside, and the Black players won’t come over and say hello to me, but they go over to Spike Lee."

Quivers, then, asked whether Stern is acknowledged at all, to which he said no.

"I’ll be sitting next to Tracy Morgan or Chris Rock. You know, they seat you where they seat you. And a lot of times when I’m there, I’m next to Tracy Morgan, who is so funny. And he’s sitting there and like, couple of the players will come over. They like give him that bro shake and stuff. And I’m like – these guys should hug me, too."

Stern added that he "grew up in a Black neighborhood," referring to his childhood in Roosevelt, a town on Long Island.

"But I get ignored," he said.

Quivers asked Stern whether he believed it was "a racial thing" because he is White.

"I’m sure they talk to some White people," Quivers said.

"No, not that I saw," Stern answered. "I want them to. I want them to talk to me. I want them to come up and go, ‘Hey Howard, fan of the show' or something. I don’t get that. And, you know who comes up to me sometimes — the referees. White guys and Black guys, they’ll come up to me, White referees and Black. Like, ‘Hey Howard, hey.’ But yeah, a lot of the White referees. So I’m like, ‘Oh, is everything racial now? Can I get a shout-out from some of the players?

"Maybe they don’t like me. I don’t know," Stern said. "I’d like to think it’s a White thing, not my personality. I hope it’s racial. That’s all.

Stern added that "fame to me is very important . . . I like people to recognize me."

The Knicks’ series against the Miami Heat went even at one game apiece after New York won Game 2 at Madison Square Garden. The series moves to Miami now and won’t return until next week for Game 5, where Stern may be searching for more love if he intends to sit courtside once more.