How do the 49ers stop Patrick Mahomes? Raiders star Maxx Crosby has an idea

The San Francisco 49ers will have one major question to answer at Super Bowl LVIII – how will they be able to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense?

Patrick Mahomes did not have the overwhelming regular season NFL fans are used to seeing. Because of that, the nonbelievers thought an early exit was coming. He managed to thwart the naysayers and defeat the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, showing the Chiefs are still a force to be reckoned with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One of the Chiefs’ losses came against the Las Vegas Raiders at home, 20-14. He was sacked four times in the game. Maxx Crosby had two QB hits in that game as he is used to playing Mahomes on a yearly basis.

Crosby has inside knowledge about how to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs, and he told Fox News Digital about how the 49ers can do it.

"Pat’s the best quarterback in the league. He’s not easy to play against. I’ve played him twice a year every year since I’ve been in the league," Crosby told Fox News Digital. "He’s the ultimate competitor. You have to be on his a— from start to finish. There’s no letting up. You’ve got to hunt with your front four. So, your front four has got to be at their absolute best from start to finish. And you got to finish.

RAIDERS' MAXX CROSBY ADMITS RECENT SURGERIES HAVE 'BEEN A STRUGGLE,' BUT HE'S OPTIMISTIC FOR HIS HEALTH

"You got to take the ball away from him. If they don’t turn the ball over, they’re gonna win. The 49ers have a great defense, have a great front and they got to put it on display. They got to make it as uncomfortable as they possibly can for Pat from start to finish. That’s the only chance. That’s how you beat them. It’s not easy. It’s very hard to do and he does make plays off script so you have to be on point every single play."

While Mahomes has been on fire in the last three games, he is also dominant in domed stadiums.

He has played 10 games in domed stadiums and is 10-0 in those matchups. He has 3,145 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes along with two interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs are underdogs going into the Super Bowl but are never counted out thanks to Mahomes.