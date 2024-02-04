Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVIII

How do the 49ers stop Patrick Mahomes? Raiders star Maxx Crosby has an idea

Crosby has played Mahomes twice a year since he got into the NFL

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: How to stop Patrick Mahomes Video

Raiders' Maxx Crosby: How to stop Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby shared with Fox News Digital his tips on how to stop Patrick Mahomes.

The San Francisco 49ers will have one major question to answer at Super Bowl LVIII – how will they be able to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense?

Patrick Mahomes did not have the overwhelming regular season NFL fans are used to seeing. Because of that, the nonbelievers thought an early exit was coming. He managed to thwart the naysayers and defeat the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, showing the Chiefs are still a force to be reckoned with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Maxx Crosby, #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders, talk on the field during the first half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 7, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

One of the Chiefs’ losses came against the Las Vegas Raiders at home, 20-14. He was sacked four times in the game. Maxx Crosby had two QB hits in that game as he is used to playing Mahomes on a yearly basis.

Crosby has inside knowledge about how to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs, and he told Fox News Digital about how the 49ers can do it.

"Pat’s the best quarterback in the league. He’s not easy to play against. I’ve played him twice a year every year since I’ve been in the league," Crosby told Fox News Digital. "He’s the ultimate competitor. You have to be on his a— from start to finish. There’s no letting up. You’ve got to hunt with your front four. So, your front four has got to be at their absolute best from start to finish. And you got to finish. 

Patrick Mahomes escapes Maxx Crosby

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, is pressured by Maxx Crosby, #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders, during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

RAIDERS' MAXX CROSBY ADMITS RECENT SURGERIES HAVE 'BEEN A STRUGGLE,' BUT HE'S OPTIMISTIC FOR HIS HEALTH

"You got to take the ball away from him. If they don’t turn the ball over, they’re gonna win. The 49ers have a great defense, have a great front and they got to put it on display. They got to make it as uncomfortable as they possibly can for Pat from start to finish. That’s the only chance. That’s how you beat them. It’s not easy. It’s very hard to do and he does make plays off script so you have to be on point every single play."

While Mahomes has been on fire in the last three games, he is also dominant in domed stadiums.

He has played 10 games in domed stadiums and is 10-0 in those matchups. He has 3,145 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes along with two interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates with Chris Jones, #95, after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs are underdogs going into the Super Bowl but are never counted out thanks to Mahomes.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.