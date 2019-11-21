Houston Texans' JJ Watt reveals his phone number, asks fans to text him

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, out for the season on the injured list, found something to do with his free time.

He gave out his phone number on the Internet so his fans across the country can text him.

"I was talking to one of my buddies the other day," Watt said in a video on his Instagram page Wednesday. "We were talking about social media, how it's used, how to connect with fans, some of the negativity, things like that... and he said, 'Have you seen the new thing people are doing?' I said 'What is it?' And he said, 'Texting directly with the fans.'"

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been in recovery since a season-ending torn pectoral in October.

"I thought it was interesting, so I figure I'm going to try it," Watt said in the video. "I've never done it before, I have no experience with it. So you're going to have to bear with me. I'm not sure if it's going to be awesome. I'm not sure if I'm not going to get to anybody. So I'm going to give it a shot.”

"It's just a way for me to connect more directly with you," Watt added.

And yes, he actually texted some of his fans back.

He later tweeted: “Responded to a couple hundred texts already, but the inbox is currently sitting at 25,000+ 😂😂😂 I’m gonna continue to try it out to see how it goes and see if you guys like it as a more direct way to interact. One thing I can say is I truly appreciate all the kind words. 🙏🏼”

He even gave a show of support to students in Ohio who called him a “great guy and great leader.”

The student said the class would get the highest mark if his classmates got a text back.

Watt tweeted in response: “This kid better get 100% on that final.”