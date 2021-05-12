Houston Texans 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Houston Texans could be among the teams in need of hitting the reset button before the official start of the 2021 season.

Deshaun Watson started this year reportedly wanting out of the organization. He then found himself in a cloud of controversy as he is faced with 22 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and at least one complaint is being investigated by Houston police.

Watson may not be on the team come Week 1. The team is also without J.J. Watt, who was released and signed elsewhere. Will Fuller V did the same thing as well.

Houston still has David Johnson, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb on offense and Whitney Mercilus and Shaq Lawson on defense. The man taking snaps at quarterback will be the biggest question mark.

The Texans kick off the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. The team will also welcome back Watt and Deandre Hopkins to Houston when the Texans play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. The season ends on Jan. 9 when the team hosts the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s who the Texans will be matching up againts in 2021.

Home Opponents: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers

Away Opponents: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Browns, Cardinals, 49ers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 137-135

Here’s the Texans’ 2021 regular-season schedule: