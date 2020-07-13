Houston Rockets forward accidentally breaks quarantine in Orlando: report

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo will not engage in any team activities for the next eight days after he accidentally broke quarantine. He will now be placed into an extended quarantine period, and he will undergo enhanced coronavirus testing, according to ESPN.

If players are caught leaving the league’s bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort without a valid reason, or if they broke the initial quarantine period -- which consists of being limited to just a hotel room until passing multiple coronavirus tests in a more-than 24-hour span -- they would have to re-enter the league’s protocols.

Caboclo left his hotel room during the first quarantine period, ESPN reported, citing sources. Supposedly, he was not informed that he was not allowed to do so, even though the NBA told all of the players and staff about the protocol that was in place.

"He should've known," the source said, per ESPN. "It was no secret."

The Rockets are still without their stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook. On Sunday, head coach Mike D’Antoni said that they most likely will join the team this week. However, Westbrook announced on Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus prior to his team’s trip to Florida for the NBA’s restart to the season.

Westbrook made the revelation in a tweet.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my teams [sic] departure to Orlando. I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot”

Westbrook is the latest NBA star to test positive for the virus. Players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, and Donovan Mitchell had previously tested positive for the virus. Some have even chosen to opt-out of the return, which is expected to start at the end of the month.

Westbrook, who was traded to the Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder last year, was averaging 27.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists per game when the season paused.

The Rockets were in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record. The team is among those who clinched a spot in the playoffs before the season was paused.

