Houston Astros owner Jim Crane says he plans on allowing fans at games to make up for lost revenue

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane said during an interview with reporters Wednesday that the only way the team could make up revenue for the 2020 MLB season would be by allowing fans to attend games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crane said allowing them to games means that they could buy merchandise and beer and “whatever they’d like to have.” He also said he plans on having fans at Minute Maid Park, assuming the team can have safe health guidelines in place.

As of Wednesday, Texas is one of the hardest-hit states in the country, along with Arizona and Florida.

Crane purchased the Astros for $680 million in 2011, but it’s currently valued at $1.85 billion. He has a net worth of $1.3 billion.