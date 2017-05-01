Hot or cold: Which Los Angeles NFL looks better after Draft?

The NFL Draft has been put to bed.

And, with a few weeks before OTAs get going, it gives us plenty of time to dissect how the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers bettered themselves.

On Thursday night, the Chargers drafted their first-ever LA pick in Clemson WR Mike Williams (first round, 7th overall), who says 'he dreams big' and is ready to get to work.

The Rams did not have a first-round selection and went receiver and tight end heavy for their picks throughout the weekend.

So which team came out better on the other side?

Chargers

Along with Williams, the team also drafted twoguards -- Forrest Lamp and Dan Freeney -- who can start from Day 1 and immediately improve LA's offensive line.

The Chargers also got a major steal in the fifth round with Iowa stud DB Desmond King, one of the best safeties in the Big Ten last season.

NFL on FOX final grade: A

Rams

Despite having two young tight endson their active roster, the Rams used their first pick of 2017 to take South Alabama's Gerald Everett at No. 44.

Cooper Kupp is a star in the making. Yes, he will receive flack for playing at Eastern Washington but what he can do on the field … make any catch, run any route, stretch the field … can not be argued. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds, out of Texas A&M, should also give the Rams some depth and another target for second-year quarterback Jared Goff.

NFL on FOX final grade: C-

Final thoughts

The Rams made some head-scratching moves -- they drafted two players from Eastern Washington -- and appear to not have maximized their picks.

The Chargers, however, got a future All-Pro in Mike Williams, who's surely to be Philip Rivers' favorite target, and two immediatestarters on their OL.

Game, set, match for Chargers.