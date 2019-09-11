HS swimmer disqualified because ref saw ‘butt cheek touching butt cheek’

A high school swimmer from Alaska was disqualified from a race on Friday because the referee ruled she could see “butt cheek touching butt cheek” during the girl’s victorious race, according to a report.

The young Dimond High School swimmer was faulted with breaking a National Federation of High Schools rule in her match against Chugiak that states boys must conceal their buttocks and girls must cover their buttocks and breasts, according to The Anchorage Daily News.

The meet’s referee explained to Annette Rohde, who was working as an official, that the swimmer’s suit “was so far up I could see butt cheek touching butt cheek,” the report said.

The Anchorage School District said in a statement to the paper that it’s reviewing the incident.

“The disqualification appears to stem from a difference of opinion in the interpretation of the rules governing high school swim uniforms,” the statement said.

“We intend to gather all the facts surrounding the disqualification so we can accurately address the matter with officials and take appropriate action to ensure fair, equitable competition and consistent application of the rules for this athlete and her peers.”

The district noted the girl was wearing her “approved, school-issued suit,” on Friday.

After the meet, Rohde consulted with the referee over the decision, which left her in “disbelief.”

“I told her, ‘I need to know how you’re defining this, because this is going to blow up,’’’ Rohde told the paper.

Rohde said she didn’t see the infraction.

The ref’s call denied the swimmer a win, the report said. She competed in four other races Friday.

