New York
Published

High school baseball team's premature celebration leads to brutal loss in sectional championship

Palmyra-Macedon defeated Hornell on Saturday afternoon

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A New York high school baseball sectional championship ended in a brutal way on Saturday.

Palmyra-Macedon High School was behind one run and down to their final strike in the ninth inning against Hornell in the Section V Class B1 Championship when the impossible happened.

Palmyra-Macedon had runners in scoring position when the batter swung and missed at the pitch and was presumably out. However, the pitch appeared to graze the dirt, which meant the catcher had to tag the batter or throw the ball to first to complete the out.

Instead, Hornell players began to celebrate.

As the celebration was ongoing, the two Palmyra-Macedon runners came around to score. They would be declared the winners of the championship, 6-5. One of the infielders was seen trying to tell his teammates that the play was still ongoing as he sprinted in the dirt but it was too late.

Palmyra-Macedon would celebrate the win as Hornell was left shocked.

"So, is this the way it’s gonna end?" the broadcaster was heard saying.

The Hornell baseball coach was out there trying to get a clarification from the umpire while his players were stunned and held their hands over their heads.

Palmyra-Macedon became back-to-back sectional champions with the win, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.