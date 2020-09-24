Herschel Walker applauds Biden over Louisville violence response, challenges Harris

Herschel Walker praised Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday for denouncing the violence which took place in wake of the Breonna Taylor indictment decision.

The former NFL star also questioned whether Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Biden’s running mate, would keep her vow of bailing out those accused of rioting during the protests.

HERSCHEL WALKER ACCUSES OBAMA OF DOING 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING' TO HELP RACIAL ISSUES AS PRESIDENT

“It’s great that @JoeBiden denounced the violence, but his running mate was advocating to bail rioters out. @KamalaHarris do you still plan on doing that? If not, what do you think of people who are?” Walker tweeted.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced Wednesday. The other two officers at the focal point of the investigation avoided charges. No officer was charged in Taylor’s death.

The indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, 26, was shot six times by the officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Authorities found that the bullets fired by Hankison traveled into the neighboring apartment while three residents were home – a male, a pregnant female and a child – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a press conference after the grand jury's announcement.

HERSCHEL WALKER CREDITS TRUMP FOR BIG TEN FOOTBALL RETURN: PRESIDENT BECAME 'VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS'

Hankinson faces up to five years on each of three counts if convicted, Cameron said.

Biden responded to reports that two Louisville officers were shot during the unrest Wednesday night.

“Even amidst the profound grief & anger today's decision generated, violence is never & can never be the answer. Those who engage in it must be held accountable. Jill & I are keeping the officers shot tonight in Louisville in our prayers. We wish them both a swift & full recovery,” he wrote.

Harris wrote: ".@JoeBiden and I are keeping the police officers who were shot in Louisville in our hearts, wishing them a swift and speedy recovery. Violence is not the answer and we must find a way to express our grief, anger, and demands in ways that reflect the world we wish to see."

Harris added Thursday: “Keep speaking Breonna Taylor’s name.”

In June, Harris tweeted her support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The fund’s goal was to bail out those who were arrested during the violent protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Fox 9 reported that among those who were being bailed out was a suspect who shot at police, a woman accused of murder and a twice-convicted sex offender.

It didn’t appear that Harris changed her stance since.