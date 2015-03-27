Henry claims another MLS Player of the Week award

New York Red Bulls forward Thierry Henry was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 28 of the 2012 MLS season on Monday.

Henry tallied two goals and recorded an assist in New York's 3-1 comeback win against the Columbus Crew on Saturday, which kept the Red Bulls in third place and only two points back of Eastern Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City.

The Frenchman has tallied 13 goals for New York so far this season, and this marks the fourth time that Henry has been named Player of the Week.

The MLS Player of the Week award is selected each week by the North American Soccer Reporters. The group consists of members of online, print, television, radio media.

2012 MLS Player of the Week winners:

Week 1: Kalif Alhassan (Portland Timbers)

Week 2: David Estrada (Seattle Sounders FC)

Week 3-5: Thierry Henry (Red Bull New York)

Week 6: Dan Kennedy (Chivas USA)

Week 7: Chris Pontius (D.C. United)

Week 8: Steven Lenhart (San Jose Earthquakes)

Week 9: Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)

Week 10: Lee Nguyen (New England Revolution)

Week 11: Dwayne De Rosario (D.C. United)

Week 12: Emilio Renteria (Columbus Crew)

Week 13-15: Patrice Bernier (Montreal Impact)

Week 16: Landon Donovan (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Week 17: Danny Koevermans (Toronto FC)

Week 18: Alvaro Saborio (Real Salt Lake)

Week 19: Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)

Week 20: Calen Carr (Houston Dynamo)

Week 21: Jairo Arrieta (Columbus Crew)

Week 22: Eddie Johnson (Seattle Sounders FC)

Week 23: Landon Donovan (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Week 24: David Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Week 25-26: Federico Higuain (Columbus Crew)

Week 27: Eddie Johnson (Seattle Sounders FC)

Week 28: Thierry Henry (Red Bull New York)