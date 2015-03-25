Henderson lifts Bobcats over Wizards

Gerald Henderson registered 27 points and eight assists in leading the Charlotte Bobcats to a 119-114 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Henderson was one of seven players to score double-digits for the Bobcats, who came into the game off two straight losses.

Ben Gordon and Kemba Walker scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Josh McRoberts had 17 points and seven rebounds. Byron Mullens scored 12 points off the bench and the Bobcats received 11 apiece from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Jannero Pargo.

"We've got a lot of fight," said Henderson. "We had a little bit of a lull in the fourth quarter, but we pulled it back and came together. We got sharp on offense and defense and got it done tonight. We've kept working and it played hard. It feels good."

John Wall had a team-high 25 points for the Wizards, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Nene recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Emeka Okafor and Garrett Temple each scored 17.

"You know, we don't have a different mindset when we come on the road and you have to," said Wizards coach Randy Wittman. "You can't play the same way at home that you do on the road. I can't get them, right now, to realize it. I have got to find a way to change their mindset."

Down 111-106 with 2:34 remaining, Walker drove a layup to start a 12-0 surge, which was capped with a 3-pointer by Henderson, and Charlotte had a 118-111 lead with 55 seconds remaining in regulation.

Martell Webster sank a 3-pointer just six seconds later, but Washington was unable to cut the deficit any further.

The Wizards attempted three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds, but missed all of them, allowing the Bobcats to pick up the win.

Entering the second quarter, the Bobcats had a 32-29 lead.

Late in the period, Charlotte led by as much as nine points, 61-52, but the Wizards ended the half on a 7-2 spurt to bring them within four, 63-59, at halftime.

In the third, the Wizards finally took the lead, 68-67, after Nene dunked the ball with 8:47 left. McRoberts sank a pair of free throws just seconds later, but Temple made a three-point play to retake the lead.

The Bobcats retook the lead off a trey by Gordon with 1:51 left and had a 94-89 advantage entering the fourth.

Game Notes

Pargo scored all of his points in the second quarter ... Charlotte shot 53.2 percent from the field, while Washington shot 53.1 percent ... The Bobcats tied a season-high with 63 first-half points ... Charlotte won the season- series 3-1, the first time Charlotte has won a series against Washington since the 2009-10 season.