Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram teams with Alabama fan for college football tailgate contest

Mark Ingram has been around the country as a college football and NFL star running back and knows how serious tailgating can get before kickoff.

The Heisman Trophy winner partnered with Dos Equis and became one of the judges who will help a finalist take a tailgate to the next level.

Ingram is partnered with Stefon Walters, who created the ‘Bama Southern Style Tailgate to feature the best food and culture the south has to offer and to highlight the legends who have stepped onto Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

"It was a great opportunity. I was able to be a judge. It was a great event and just excited to be partnering with Dos Equis for the real ones and the dream tailgate throwdown," Ingram told Fox News Digital. "That’s what it’s all about – the experience of college football, celebrating college football with your family, your loved ones, having fun, food, lots of Dos Equis, just good vibes.

"It was a good opportunity to partner with them there."

Ingram, one of the hosts of FOX’s "Big Noon Kickoff" made it clear what the best tailgates need.

"First and foremost, you have to have the people. People make it, right? You gotta have all your real ones with you," he said. "And then, after that, the food is a must-have, the games are a must-have, the Dos Equis on deck is a must-have. And just good vibes. Good energy, good people.

"You wanna have food, music, tunes, games and just your people – the people you love to be with."

Ingram said the SEC offers the best tailgating

"It would have to be someone from the SEC," Ingram said. "It would have to be Crimson Tide. It would have to be LSU. Or it would have to be like Ole Miss. So, I think it would have to be someone in the SEC.

"Football is a lifestyle. It’s not just the, you know, this is not just something you watch on Saturday or Sunday. It’s a culture, it’s a lifestyle, it’s like in your blood. We got the biggest stadiums, biggest fans – other than Ohio State and Penn State. Maybe they can make a run for the money too. But I think it would have to be someone like the SEC, specifically the Crimson Tide."

Ingram is in competition with actor Joel McHale, who is teaming up with a UCLA fan for a tailgate, and Chef Hoppie, who is paired with a Texas A&M fan.

Fans can vote for their favorite tailgate now through Oct. 25.