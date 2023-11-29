Heat's Erik Spoelstra, wife announce divorce after 7 years of marriage

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife Nikki Sapp Spoelstra announced Wednesday the two will file for divorce after seven years of marriage.

The couple announced their decision in a joint statement to the Miami Herald.

"We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage," they said in a statement. "We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority.

"We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy."

The Spoelstras married in 2016 and have three children together. According to the New York Post, the two were first linked in 2013 but did their best to keep their relationship out of the public sphere.

Erik Spoelstra started with the Heat in 1997 and worked in all different parts of the organization before he took over for Pat Riley before the start of the 2008-09 season. He helped guide the team to NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

He was also named one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history.

Nikki Spoelstra is a former Heat dancer and the host of the popular podcast "The Know with Nikki Spo."