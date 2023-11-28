Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James makes history but suffers worst loss of his career

Lakers lost to the 76ers by 44 points

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeBron James made history on Monday night as he set the minutes played mark, combined regular season and postseason, but suffered one of the most lopsided defeats of his career.

James played in 30 minutes, scored 18 points and tallied five assists. The Lakers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 138-94. James has now played 66,319 minutes over the entirety of his career, surpassing fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 66,297 minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron James dunks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, #23, dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Nov. 27, 2023. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

"King James" downplayed the milestone number in his postgame press conference.

"That doesn't mean much to me," he said.

FROM OUTKICK: GREGG POPOVICH DOUBLES DOWN, DOESN’T REGRET MID-GAME ADMONISHMENT OF SPURS FANS FOR BEING ‘HATEFUL’

James was clearly frustrated with the loss and said that "a lot" needed to change about the team’s performance in order to prevent another blowout like that on the road.

The 76ers hit 22 3-pointers in the win. The Lakers only hit seven. Philadelphia outscored Los Angeles 40-14 in the fourth quarter, even with Joel Embiid sitting on the bench.

LeBron goes for a layup

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, center, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

DRAYMOND GREEN NOT LOSING SLEEP OVER CHOKING RUDY GOBERT: 'DON'T LIVE MY LIFE WITH REGRETS'

"We got killed on the 3-point line," he said. "They made shots. Give them credit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LeBron and Embiid talk

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid talk during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Lakers fell to 10-8 with the loss and moved to 1-1 on their current road trip which started against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in a 121-115 win. Los Angeles heads to Detroit to play the Pistons on Wednesday and then wraps it up against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.