Hawks investigating courtside spat between Lakers' LeBron James, ejected fan: report

The Atlanta Hawks are investigating Monday night’s courtside disturbance that saw four fans get escorted out by security after at least one got into a verbal altercation with LeBron James.

CEO Steve Koonin told The Athletic on Tuesday that the team is looking into the incident involving Atlanta businessman Chris Carlos and his wife Juliana Carlos.

"I do not know how long this will take," Koonin said. "It’s the first time I’ve experienced something like this. There’s a protocol. The NBA has a code of conduct [placard] on every chair in the building. This is an NBA matter that obviously we’re involved in."

Juliana Carlos explained in several videos posted to her Instagram that the incident allegedly began when the Los Angeles Lakers star said something to her husband.

"I'm minding my own business, drinking my wine, having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband," she said in the video which has since been taken down. "I see this and I stand up. And I go, 'Don't f---ing talk to my husband.' And he looks at me and he goes, 'Sit the f--- down, b----.' And I go, 'Don't f---ing call me a b----. You sit the f--- down. Get the f--- out of here. Don't f---ing talk to my husband like that.'"

James said nothing about the obscenities Carlos accused him of saying when he addressed the incident during a postgame press conference.

"There was a back-and-forth between two grown men and we said our piece. He said his piece, I said my piece and then when someone else jumped into it and said their piece but I didn’t think they should’ve been kicked out."

The Athletic noted in their report that the courtside video reviewed showed no evidence of James’ alleged comment. He can only be heard saying "Ol’ steroid ass."

Koonin said that incident wouldn’t affect having fans in attendance after Juliana Carlos was seen pulling her mask down to yell at James. Fans at State Farm Arena are required to wear masks at all times and those sitting in courtside seats receive a rapid COVID-19 test before entering the building.

"Nothing is changing," he said. "Again, everyone has been tested. There are rigorous NBA protocols that we followed. If there’s some kind of fan behavioral issue and courtside seats, I do not see the connection."

James said after the game that he doesn’t think the spat should dampen the return of fans.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building."