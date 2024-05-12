Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Draft

Hawks get No 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft despite 3% chance to win lottery

Detroit Pistons (No 5) and Washington Wizards (No 2) had the best odds at 14%

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NBA Draft Lottery saw a shocker as the Atlanta Hawks were awarded the No. 1 overall pick despite having just a 3% chance of winning it. 

This is the Hawks’ first time getting the No. 1 pick since 1975, when they ended up drafting David Thompson, a five-time All-Star and NBA Hall of Famer. However, the Draft Lottery was not established yet, so it is the first time they won it. 

Hawks general manager Landry Fields was all smiles when he heard his team’s name called and was likely in disbelief because his team had a very small chance of getting the selection. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

2024 NBA Draft Lottery

The Atlanta Hawks win the first overall pick during the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, 2024 at the McCormick Convention Center in Chicago. (Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons, who owned a league-worst 14-68 record, and Washington Wizards could not believe it as they had the best odds at 14% to get the No. 1 pick.

Instead, Washington was given the No. 2 pick, and the Pistons got the No. 5 pick for the third straight season despite owning the worst record in the league in back-to-back seasons.    

Now, Atlanta has the opportunity to choose whoever they deem the best overall prospect.

BRONNY JAMES, SON OF BASKETBALL GREAT LEBRON JAMES, DECLARES FOR NBA DRAFT, ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL

Hawks GM Landry Fields after getting No. 1 pick

Landry Fields of the Atlanta Hawks smiles after winning the number one overall pick during the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, 2024 at the McCormick Convention Center in Chicago. (Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

French small forward Zaccharie Risacher and center Alexandre Sarr are up there, as is UConn standout center Donovan Clingan. 

However, there is not a Victor Wembanyama like last year’s Draft that makes having the No. 1 pick easy. 

Here is the entire top 10 draft order. 

Landry Fields smiles after getting No. 1 pick

Landry Fields of the Atlanta Hawks poses for a photo after winning the number one overall pick during the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, 2024 at McCormick Convention Center in Chicago. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

  1. Atlanta Hawks
  2. Washington Wizards
  3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)
  4. San Antonio Spurs
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Charlotte Hornets
  7. Portland Trail Blazers
  8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
  9. Memphis Grizzlies
  10. Utah Jazz

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.