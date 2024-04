Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

After one season at the University of Southern California, Bronny James appears to be heading to the NBA. The 19-year-old guard announced on social media Friday plans to enter the NBA Draft and enter the transfer portal.

James previously entered the transfer portal. He will be allowed to work out for NBA teams before he ultimately decides whether to play college basketball next season or join the professional ranks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student, and athletes," James wrote in a post on X, the company formerly known as Twitter on Friday. "I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal."

VIEW MOMENT ON X

James suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC team work out last summer. A spokesperson for the James family later said the incident was a result of a congenital heart defect.

James made his debut with the Trojans in December. He averaged 4.8 points over 19.3 minutes per games during his freshman year. USC had what was largely viewed as a disappointing season and failed to advance to the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Earlier this week, USC announced that Eric Musselman will replace Andy Enfield who recently left the Trojans to take the head coaching job at SMU. Musselman spent the past five seasons at Arkansas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klutch Sports CEO will represent the younger James as he explores the NBA. The NBA's current collective bargaining agreement stipulates that players who are invited to the upcoming draft combine must pariticipate in the scouting event for teams. Those athletes are also required to undergo a physical.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.