Hawaii QB Cole McDonald reveals he was battling terrifying injury during 2018 season

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald had a breakout sophomore season in 2018, leading the Mountain West Conference in passing yards (3,875) and passing touchdowns (36).

McDonald revealed Friday he played through a terrifying injury while leading the Rainbow Warriors to an 8-6 record, including five wins in the conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“First game I strained my MCL, played through that,” McDonald told the Maui News. “First quarter against San Jose State I took a shot to the side. The guy that hit me actually knocked himself out.”

McDonald said after the game he went to the hospital for extra tests.

“…I had some internal bleeding in my side that didn’t drain out properly. It was all in my scrotum. … I couldn’t walk for about a week. … I played hurt most of the season. It was pretty brutal,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDonald appears to be healthy heading into the 2019 season and could be one of the more underrated quarterbacks in college football.