September 15, 2015

Haula, Granlund jump-start Wild with 3rd-period goals in 4-0 win over Blackhawks in Game 3

Associated Press
    Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) deflects a shot by Minnesota Wild left wing Erik Haula (56), of Finland, in front of Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, May 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) (The Associated Press)

    Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) controls the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks center Marcus Kruger (16) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, May 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) (The Associated Press)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Erik Haula and Mikael Granlund scored goals less than 3 minutes apart early in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild recovered from a sluggish start for a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

Ilya Bryzgalov made 19 saves for his first shutout in the playoffs in eight years, and the Blackhawks had their lead whittled to 2-1 with their first loss in 2½ weeks.

Zach Parise put the exclamation point on the win with a power-play goal, the first in 25 chances for the Wild over their last two playoff series against the Blackhawks. Then Granlund tacked on an empty-netter with 1:17 left.

Game 4 is Friday in Minnesota.