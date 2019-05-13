Harold Lederman, legendary boxing judge, dies at 79

Hall of Fame boxing judge Harold Lederman, who was the sport’s unofficial scorer for more than 30 years, died Saturday after a losing battle with cancer, his family confirmed. He was 79.

“Today, I lost my hero,” read a Facebook post from Lederman’s daughter Julie. “Love you dad.”

Lederman began his career as a boxing judge in 1967. In 1986, joined HBO Boxing as a judge and commentator and quickly gained a reputation for his no holds barred approach to expressing his opinion.

“He loved boxing, he loved his family and he loved the boxing fans,” said Lou DiBella, a boxing promoter and former HBO executive. “The guy didn’t have an ounce of malice in him. Boxing can be a cutthroat business, but you never heard a bad word spoken about Harold.”

Those who knew him spoke of his fondness for the sport and amiable personality, Yahoo Sports reported.

“Harold Lederman had a lifelong love affair with the sport of boxing,” said executive vice president for HBO Sports Peter Nelson. “He always had time for you whether you were a heavyweight champion or just a spectator looking to say hello.”

Lederman was well-known in the New Jersey/New York area, making appearances at nearly every boxing event in the area. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016.

Funeral arrangements for Lederman are still pending.