Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 19, 2015

Hardy hits 2 of Orioles' 6 HRs in 12-2 rout of Cardinals

By | Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Chris Tillman throws to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, Aug. 8, 2014, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Chris Tillman throws to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, Aug. 8, 2014, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (The Associated Press)

BALTIMORE – J.J. Hardy hit two of Baltimore's season-high six home runs, and the Orioles cruised past the St. Louis Cardinals 12-2 Friday night to move a season-high 17 games over .500.

On a night in which the team wore 1954 throwback uniforms to mark the 60th anniversary of its arrival in Baltimore, the Orioles administered an old fashioned whipping on the Cardinals, a franchise they shared a stadium with decades ago.

Hardy hit a solo shot and a three-run drive for his 11th multihomer game. Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Ryan Flaherty also connected as Baltimore (66-49) reached double figures in runs for the first time since April 24.

Chris Tillman (9-5) gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings.