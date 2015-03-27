Hannover appeals Huszti red card

Hannover has decided to appeal the red card that midfielder Szabolcs Huszti received at the end of Saturday's 3-2 win over Werder Bremen in Bundesliga play.

Huszti scored the winning goal in the final minutes and was shown two yellow cards, one for removing his shirt and then another for climbing the fence in front of his team's supporters.

The red card means that the Hungarian will be suspended for Hannover's match with Hoffenheim next weekend, but the club feels that he was punished twice for the same offense and has decided to lodge an appeal.

Huszti has accounted for Hannover's last seven goals, scoring three of them and assisting on the other four.