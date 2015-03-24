Hamlin meets rapper Lil Wayne, saves a seat for Michael Jordan at NASCAR championship weekend

next Image 1 of 2

Denny Hamlin has the A-list advantage in his NASCAR championship drive.

Hamlin tweeted a photo Saturday night of his bump-in with rapper Lil Wayne and was expected to have Hall of Famer Michael Jordan at the track rooting him on.

Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman are racing for the Sprint Cup championship in Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hamlin was out Saturday night for a low-key 34th birthday party with family and friends on South Beach. Hamlin, wide-eyed in the photo for the late night, ran into the rapper and tweeted: "Thanks for @LilTunechi for coming down and wishing us luck for tomorrow!! Bday dinner complete time for some sleep!"

Hamlin is a Charlotte Hornets season ticket holder and developed a friendship with Jordan.

Harvick boasts UFC fighter Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and country singer Jake Owen in his corner.