Shots fired during Milwaukee Bucks championship celebration: reports

At least three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, a report said

By David Aaro | Fox News
Gunfire was reported early Wednesday in Milwaukee as Bucks fans were celebrating the team's first NBA championship in 50 years.

Multiple gunshots were heard near the intersection of Water and Knapp Street, located close to Fiserv Forum following the Bucks 105-98 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee's WTMJ-TV reported. 

FOX 6 Milwaukee reporter Amelia Jones tweeted that police were investigating three shootings after the game. 

Jones wrote that three people were in the hospital with gunshot wounds. 

Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

A camera from WTMJ-TV captured at least one person being arrested, the station reported. 

Crowds of people ran from the scene, according to WISN-TV.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital