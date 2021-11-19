Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Cleveland Guardians era starts with 'ominous sign'

The Guardians were known as the Indians from 1915 to 2021

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

MLB’s Cleveland franchise officially changed its name to the Guardians Friday, and the new day in the organization’s history started with a bang.

The Guardians opened their team store for fans to get their hands on new merchandise. As fans were shopping, the sign installed outside the team store came crashing down onto the sidewalk. The sign fell when a worker was on a ladder checking bolts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ben Traska, right, helps customer John Marquart at the opening of the Cleveland Guardians team store in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. It's Day One for the Guardians, who put caps, jerseys and other merchandise on sale to the public for the first time since dropping the name Indians, the franchise's identity since 1915.

Ben Traska, right, helps customer John Marquart at the opening of the Cleveland Guardians team store in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. It's Day One for the Guardians, who put caps, jerseys and other merchandise on sale to the public for the first time since dropping the name Indians, the franchise's identity since 1915. (AP Photo/Ken Blaze)

"Well, that's an ominous sign," one person yelled.

No one was injured.

Regardless, fans were lining up early to get some new swag with the Guardians logo.

FLASHBACK: INDIANS NICKNAME DECISION CAME FROM 'AWAKENING OR EPIPHANY' AFTER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, TEAM OWNER SAYS

Workers from the Brilliant Electric Sign Company put out caution tape after pieces of the Cleveland Guardians team store sign fell to the ground in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The sign was being installed and fell off the building. 

Workers from the Brilliant Electric Sign Company put out caution tape after pieces of the Cleveland Guardians team store sign fell to the ground in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The sign was being installed and fell off the building.  (AP Photo/Ken Blaze)

"This kind of exceeds expectations. Having people show up at 6:30 [a.m.], and then we had 100 people in by 9:14 [a.m.]. You can kind of see the store looks like we’re having a game today," Cleveland’s director of merchandising Karen Fox told the Associated Press.

The organization announced intentions to change its name before the start of the 2021 season and landed on the new name earlier this year.

The change came under some scrutiny when a roller derby team with the same name filed a lawsuit. Team officials announced earlier this week the two sides reached an "amicable resolution" allowing both teams to use the same name.

A worker from the Brilliant Electric Sign Company holds a broken piece of the Cleveland Guardians team store sign in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. The sign was being installed and fell off the building.

A worker from the Brilliant Electric Sign Company holds a broken piece of the Cleveland Guardians team store sign in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. The sign was being installed and fell off the building. (AP Photo/Ken Blaze)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland had been known as the Indians from 1915 to 2021. The team was originally known as the Blues in 1901, the Bronchos in 1902 and the Naps from 1903 to 1914.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com