Rob Gronkowski keeps No. 87 jersey with Buccaneers as Jordan Leggett forced to switch to No. 81: report

Tom Brady won’t have any trouble finding Rob Gronkowski on the field this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded a fourth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to the New England Patriots late Tuesday in exchange for Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick, reuniting him with his former teammate.

The 30-year-old tight end played nine seasons in New England wearing the No. 87 jersey. According to the NFL Network, he’s going to keep his number in Tampa.

That means 25-year-old tight end Jordan Leggett is getting a new number this year.

“Hey @RobGronkowski I’ll give you #87 for 1 million,” Leggett joked on Twitter before adding “When it’s all said and done I’ll probably have to pay Gronk to take my number…”

Leggett will now be wearing the No. 81 this season.

Brady was in a similar situation when he announced in late March that he would be joining the Bucs after 20 seasons in New England.

Brady has worn the number 12 throughout his entire career with the Patriots but Bucs’ wide receiver Chris Godwin has worn that same number throughout his entire professional and college career.

“I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished and the career he’s built for himself, you kind of have to lean into that respect,” Godwin, 24, said at the time.

Brady, like Gronk, gets to keep his iconic number, while Godwin moves on to No. 14.