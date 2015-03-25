Grizzlies surge past T'Wolves

Mike Conley had 20 points with six assists and led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 92-77 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Zach Randolph registered 14 points and 10 rebounds while Tayshaun Prince scored 12 points and grabbed 14 boards for the Grizzlies, who have won seven of their last nine games.

"We're trying to build something special. I don't know if we can do it or not, but we've got to work toward it," Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins said.

Alexey Shved had a team-high 12 points for the Timberwolves, who have lost 11 of their last 14 games. Mickael Gelabale and J.J. Barea scored 11 points apiece, with Gelabale grabbing seven boards in the setback.

In the first quarter, Minnesota led most of the period and had a 20-13 lead with 3:03 to go, but Memphis went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter. Jerryd Bayless made a jump shot with 4.2 seconds left and the Grizzlies led 22-20 entering the second.

The Timberwolves kept the game close throughout the frame, but Memphis clung to a 45-39 advantage at the break.

Minnesota then broke down in the third quarter, scoring just 14 points on 19 percent shooting. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies shot 68.4 percent from the field, and at one point led by as many as 25 points.

"The first six to seven minutes of the third quarter they just jumped on us, and we never really responded the right way," Minnesota center Nikola Pekovic said.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies led 74-53.

By then, Minnesota allowed its bench ample playing time, and shot 45 percent in the period, but the margin was too great for them to come back.

Game Notes

Bayless scored 15 points ... Memphis outscored Minnesota 50-28 in the paint ... The Grizzlies have won 10 straight against the Timberwolves and 12 of the last 13. Minnesota's lone win in that span was on Feb. 6, 2010.