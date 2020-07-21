Grizzlies star ruled out for rest of NBA season after suffering hip injury, team announces

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow has been ruled out for the remainder of the NBA season after he suffered a hip injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

During an intra-squad scrimmage, Winslow fell down and was sidelined for the rest of the practice session. After the medical team evaluated the injury, they immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the restart. Winslow is expected to make a full recovery before next season begins. Rumors are that Dec. 1 has the potential to be the start date for the 2020-21 NBA season.

LEBRON JAMES SPEAKS OUT: 'NOTHING IS NORMAL IN 2020'

Winslow, who was acquired via a trade with the Miami Heat, performed as a second option behind rookie point guard Ja Morant. However, he’s been hampered by injuries this season, and only made five starts in 11 appearances. Winslow averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season.

The Grizzlies are currently locked in as the No. 8 seed in the loaded Western Conference.

The first exhibition games of the NBA restart beginning this week will go a little more quickly than usual.

TRUMP READY FOR LIVE SPORTS BUT SAYS HE WON'T TUNE IN IF PLAYERS KNEEL DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM

The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.

Exhibitions start with a four-game slate Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans call for all 33 exhibitions to be televised by some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The league is still working on some of the specifics for the first games, even whether to give teams the option of wearing uniforms or practice gear. Most teams, as of Saturday, were still planning to wear their usual regular-season uniforms for all three of their exhibitions -- the new jerseys featuring social justice messaging will not debut until the seeding games that count begin July 30.

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.