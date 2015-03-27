Grizzlies escape New Jersey with win

Marreese Speights had a career-high 18 rebounds point run in 100, at Prudential Center.

Rudy Gay added 25 points, Tony Allen had 21 and Mike Conley posted a double- double with 16 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies, who won games on back- to-back nights, both on the road.

"If you're in a park you play every day, if you're in a tournament in college you play three or four times in a row. So it can be done," said Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins. "It's just a matter of letting your body and your will take over for your mind."

Deron Williams and Shelden Williams each had double-doubles for New Jersey, as Deron scored 26 and dished out 11 assists while Shelden netted 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. The Nets lost their seventh consecutive game, a season high.

New Jersey led 78-77 as the fourth quarter began, and the game remained close early in the quarter, with ties at 82 and 84 coming before the 9:00 mark. The Nets scored seven of the next nine after the second tie, but Memphis then rolled off a 6-0 run to take their first lead, 92-91, since late in the third.

Kris Humphries answered with two free throws to put the home team up once more, but that lead was short-lived. Allen drained a three-pointer on the Grizzlies' next trip down the floor to put Memphis back up, and the visitors had a chance to build upon their lead after a bad pass turnover from Deron Williams.

That opportunity was squandered after Gay missed a jump shot, but he redeemed himself by making a jumper the next trip down the floor after MarShon Brooks threw it away. Yet another turnover from Williams set up an Allen layup to complete the 7-0 spurt, and Memphis was up six, 99-93. New Jersey would not come closer than four the rest of the way.

"We had a lot of turnovers in the last couple minutes of the game," said Deron Williams. "It was within our grasp and the turnovers cost us."

Williams' 12 points in the first quarter helped the Nets to a 28-23 advantage after the first quarter. New Jersey had a 55-53 edge at the half.

Game Notes

The Nets converted all 15 of their free throw opportunities...Shelden Williams tied a career high with three blocks...The Grizzlies are 6-0 when scoring 100 or more points this season...There were 13 lead changes and seven ties...Memphis outscored New Jersey 48-32 in the paint and 22-12 on fastbreak opportunities.