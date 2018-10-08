Green Bay’s kicker Mason Crosby misses 5 attempts on Sunday

He missed, missed, missed, missed again, and missed.

Mason Crosby, the Green Bay Packers kicker on Sunday, missed five kicks – four field goals and an extra-point attempt – in the team’s 31-23 loss to the Lions, inside Detroit’s domed Ford Field.

NFL.com reported that he missed from 41, 42, 38 and 56 yards. He finally hit a field goal from 46 yards with two seconds left in the fourth quarter. Detroit recovered the onside kick to seal the win, preventing Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from getting another chance at a game-winning Hail Mary in Detroit.

"I've done this a long time and I've never had a game like that," Crosby said, according to the NFL report. "This is uncharted territory. ... That type of game has never happened to me. I'm going to evaluate it and chalk it up to an anomaly in life."

Detroit (2-3) earned a win it desperately needed under first-year coach Matt Patricia, going into its bye week.

Green Bay (2-2-1) could not overcome uncharacteristic mistakes by veteran kicker Mason Crosby and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who lost two fumbles for just the third time in his 14-year career.

Rodgers was 32 of 52 for 442 yards with three TD passes. Stafford was 14 of 26 for 183 yards with two TDs and no turnovers.

At the end of the game, Rodgers could be seen going over to the normally steady kicker to console him.

Social media, of course, had a field day with the performance. Field Yates, an NFL insider for ESPN, joked on Twitter that Crosby “must be playing against someone who is starting Mason Crosby in fantasy today.”

Detroit Free Press Sports tweeted that Crosby must be “kicking himself right now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report