Great Britain's World Baseball Classic team mocked over uniform lettering

The US won the matchup 6-2

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Great Britain’s World Baseball Classic team faced ridicule on social media Saturday as the team faced off against the United States.

Fans watching the World Baseball Classic were perplexed by Great Britain’s font choice on their uniforms. The placement of their lettering also drew bewilderment. Great Britain was split down the middle.

Harry Ford, #1 of Team Great Britain, reacts to a strike out against Team USA during the eighth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 11, 2023 in Phoenix.

Harry Ford, #1 of Team Great Britain, reacts to a strike out against Team USA during the eighth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 11, 2023 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"GR" was on the players’ right side and "EAT" on the left side. Below that, "BRI" was on the right side and "TAIN" was on the left side.

The internet remained undefeated with its roasting of the jerseys.

Meanwhile, there was a game being played at Chase Field. Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run and Nolan Arenado added two RBI on three hits, and the U.S. won the game 6-2.

Kyle Schwarber, #12 of Team USA, is greeted by teammates Mike Trout, #27, and Paul Goldschmidt, #46, after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning during Game 2 of Pool C between Team Great Britain and Team USA at Chase Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Phoenix.

Kyle Schwarber, #12 of Team USA, is greeted by teammates Mike Trout, #27, and Paul Goldschmidt, #46, after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning during Game 2 of Pool C between Team Great Britain and Team USA at Chase Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Phoenix. (Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The U.S. grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third inning after bouncing back from a Trayce Thompson home run. Schwarber’s home run came in the fourth inning, and it landed in the swimming pool.

Adam Wainwright picked up the wing after locking it down following the Thompson home run. He lasted four innings allowing one run on five hits and struck out five batters. He credited the fans for showing up for the game and bringing and exciting atmosphere.

Kyle Schwarber, #12 of Team USA, hits a three-run home run against Team Great Britain during the fourth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 11, 2023 in Phoenix.

Kyle Schwarber, #12 of Team USA, hits a three-run home run against Team Great Britain during the fourth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 11, 2023 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"I thought it was probably the most exciting game I’ve pitched in a long time, honestly," Wainwright said, via MLB.com. "I mean, it was so fun. Crowd was rocking early, we had the ‘U-S-A’ chant going."

Jake Esch, #67 of Team Great Britain, pitches during Game 2 of Pool C between Team Great Britain and Team USA at Chase Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Phoenix.

Jake Esch, #67 of Team Great Britain, pitches during Game 2 of Pool C between Team Great Britain and Team USA at Chase Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Phoenix. (Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It was the first game for the U.S. in pool play. The team is playing in Pool C with Colombia, Canada and Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

