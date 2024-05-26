Grayson Murray's caddie gives emotional tribute to 'brother:' 'Would truly do anything for anyone'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A relationship between caddie and golfer is much more than a friendship, and Grayson Murray’s caddie, Jay Green, is missing his companion after the PGA Tour star died by suicide, which his family confirmed on Sunday.

Murray’s parents, Eric and Terry, released a statement confirming that their son, a two-time PGA Tour winner, including the Sony Open this season, "took his own life" on Saturday, one day after finishing his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Green wrote a tribute to Murray on Instagram, calling him "the very best."

"G Money, you were the very best," Green wrote in his post, which included a picture of both of them kissing the Sony Open trophy. "I love you brother. I miss you already. Thank you for the memories. May your soul rest in peace."

Green also had an interview with Golf Channel, where he talked about Murray’s selfless personality.

"Grayson was the absolute best," Green said. "Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He would truly do anything for anyone."

"He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply."

Another member of Murray’s golf team, swing coach Ted Kiegel, posted an emotional tribute to his pupil.

"I’m absolutely numb and crushed for the loss of Grayson," he wrote on X "He was family. He was more than family. We were kindred spirits – sharing so many victories ‘life moments’ while suffering through downturns that challenged his very essence. Leaning on each other, finding strength in each other. Having spent countless hours over 20+ years – we knew each other very well.

"It was my honor to serve as your coach and mentor…I will miss you so, so very much and will carry your memory all of my days…"

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told reporters that he had spoken with Murray’s family on Saturday and suggested play could stop in the Charles Schwab Challenge so that everyone could mourn Murray.

But Murray’s parents wanted play to continue. They requested that each player wear red and black ribbons on their hat, which paid homage to Murray’s Sunday attire that always had Carolina Hurricanes colors – the NHL team of his hometown, Raleigh, North Carolina.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare," Murray’s parents said in a statement.

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one," they continued. "Was Grayson loved? Yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed."

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

