Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owners, mourns loss of young relative killed in Texas floods

Graice Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owners Clark and Tavia Hunt, mourned the loss of a 9-year-old relative who died in the devastating Texas floods over the weekend.

Janie Hunt was one of the dozens of children at Camp Mystic who died in the floods. She was just 9 years old. Gracie Hunt posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram as devastating news continued to pour out of the county where Camp Mystic was.

"Some days, it’s hard to understand how the world can hold both so much beauty and so much pain. How can the same God who created the stars and set the planets in motion allow such deep suffering? The truth is, we live in a broken world – one that groans for redemption," she wrote citing a passage from Romans. "But Scripture promises that one day, Christ will make all things new – a new heaven and a new earth (2 Peter 3:13).

"My heart aches for our extended family and friends who lost daughters – for every life lost and every family shattered by the floods in Texas. I don’t have easy answers, but I do know this: following Jesus doesn’t spare us from pain – but it means we never face it alone.

"Even in the darkest valleys, we hold on to the hope that this is not the end of the story."

The flash floods killed more than 100 people in the state. In Kerr County, home to youth camps in the Texas Hill Country, searchers have found the bodies of 84 people, including 28 children, officials said on Monday.

Ten girls and a counselor were still unaccounted for at Camp Mystic.

President Donald Trump also told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, on Sunday that he would likely be visiting Texas on Friday.

"We've been in touch with Gov. Abbott and very close to Gov. Abbott. And, everybody in Texas. Kristi Noem has, as you know, been there and will continue to be there. And we're working very close with representatives from Texas," Trump said.

"And it's a horrible thing that took place. Absolutely horrible. So we say, God bless all of the people that have gone through so much, and God bless the state of Texas. This incredible place."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.