Last Update September 14, 2015

Gordon's rushing and Wisconsin's defense too much for Rutgers, Badgers win 37-0

    Wisconsin running back Corey Clement (6) runs for a touchdown as he breaks a tackle attempt by Rutgers defensive back Gareef Glashen (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) (The Associated Press)

    Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) (The Associated Press)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Melvin Gordon ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Wisconsin limited Rutgers to 139 yards in a 37-0 victory Saturday that made the Badgers bowl eligible for the 13th consecutive season.

Gordon scored on runs of 15 and 51 yards in posting his sixth consecutive 100-yard game rushing, helping Wisconsin (6-2, 3-1 Big Ten) win its third straight game.

Corey Clement, who ran for 131 yards, added touchdown runs of 43 and 36 yards and Rafael Gaglianone kicked three field goals as the Badgers dominated in sending the Scarlet Knights' Homecoming crowd home early.

The shutout loss was the first for Rutgers (5-4, 1-4) since 2002 and it stretched its losing streak to three games. It's been a tough stretch that included blowout losses to No. 13 Ohio State and No. 17 Nebraska.